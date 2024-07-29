Provided by Incube CPM
Streamline the process of accounting for lease agreements and easily meet IFRS 16 reporting standards.
Overview

The creation of ILA16 resulted from the lack of an appropriate tool on the market. Today, it supports reputable companies by delivering efficiency, flexibility, and the highest data quality. Discover the advantages of a system built on the reliable IBM Planning Analytics engine:- Ensures IFRS 16 compliance- Delivers higher work efficiency- Supports budget planning- Instantly recalculates contract changes- Minimizes error risk Replaces Excel.

  • Industries
  • Banking
  • Automotive
  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Healthcare
  • Energy and utilities
  • Life sciences
  • Chemicals and petroleum
  • Electronics
  • Insurance
  • Telecommunications
  • Retail
  • Medical devices and supplies
  • Consumer products
  • Education
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Professional Services
  • Healthcare providers
  • Construction and engineering
  • Agriculture
  • Hospitality
  • Machinery
  • Public safety and policing
  • Social services
  • Mining and extraction
  • Mining and metals
  • Oil and gas
  • Sports
  • Airlines
  • Federal government
  • Financial services
  • Food service
  • Freight and logistics
  • Government
  • Industrials
  • IT consulting
  • Lodging
  • Manufacturing
  • NGOs
  • Public sector and NGOs
  • Public transport
  • Railway
  • Real estate agents and brokers
  • Real estate development and management
  • Software and platform applications
  • Technology (Industry)
  • Transportation
  • Travel services
  • Topics
  • Business operations
  • Consulting
  • IT infrastructure
  • Services
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • Portuguese
  • Croatian
  • Italian
  • Bulgarian
  • Slovak
  • Slovenian
  • Swedish
  • Czech
  • Danish
  • German
  • English
  • Spanish
  • Estonian
  • Dutch
  • Norwegian
  • French
  • Irish
  • Polish
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Europe - Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Latvia, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Moldova, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Romania
Benefits Ensures IFRS 16 compliance
System ensures full compliance with the international IFRS16 standard and a high level of data security thanks to the IBM Planning Analytics engine.
Delivers higher work efficiency
Automatically recalculates vast amounts of data and seamlessly integrates with source systems like SAP for contract import.
Supports budget planning
Provides access to accurate values of lease assets and liabilities, including payments, interest, and depreciation.
Key features
Automatic calculation - Enables easy management of lease data and accounting in line with IFRS 16.
Scenario modeling and variance analysis - convenient access to detailed contract data and analysis from different perspectives
Integration with ERP and accounting systems,connecting closing,consolidation and reporting processes from other tools. Eliminates the need for Excel.
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.