We deliver end-to-end drone inspections as a service - including drone crew - to reduce operational overhead, improve coverage, and enable scalable field data collection Computer Vision detects and classifies faults from visual, thermal and UV drone images. Identifies components, detects and categorizes faults, and provides actionable insight—delivering over 90% accuracy in asset-level fault detection. Displays inspection dashboards, flagged images, and electrical tower-based health status.



