n.visual inspection helps asset-intensive industries automate and scale inspections using drone imagery combined with advanced computer vision models.
Overview

We deliver end-to-end drone inspections as a service - including drone crew - to reduce operational overhead, improve coverage, and enable scalable field data collection Computer Vision detects and classifies faults from visual, thermal and UV drone images. Identifies components, detects and categorizes faults, and provides actionable insight—delivering over 90% accuracy in asset-level fault detection. Displays inspection dashboards, flagged images, and electrical tower-based health status.

Benefits ASSET MONITORING AT SCALE
Reducing risk with automated visual coverage of hard-to-reach assets. Reducing outages by by up to 30% and improving system uptime by up to 20%.
COMPUTER VISION FAULT DETECTION
Identifies components, detects and categorizes faults, and provides actionable insight—delivering over 90% accuracy in asset-level fault detection.
INTUITIVE AND ACTIONABLE DASHBOARDS AND REPORTING
Simplifies onboarding by delivering intuitive reports, enables faster incident response through real-time alarms, improving maintenance planning.
Key features
Available in cloud and on-prem models, with local support teams for seamless integration.
Enables quick go-live and faster ROI, minimizing operational disruption and integration risk.
Achieves up to 60% cost savings on inspections by cutting both labor and equipment expenses.

