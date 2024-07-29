nybl middle east fz llc

nybl develops science-based AI applications for

the critical industries that humanity needs to

survive and thrive. We solve critical challenges through asset performance management in misson critical indutries which are beyond sustainability - only science-based, physics-informed AI technology can secure humanity’s future.



n.Rotating & n.Lift - AI for failure prediction and life extension

n.VFM - Virtual Flow Meter for automated well tests

n.Vision - Critical assets and infrastructure

n.Shield - Asset safety and security protection

Address Gargash Design House Office B 201 Al Sufouh, Dubai, Dubayy 500675, United Arab Emirates Telephone 045689362 Website https://nybl.ai/ Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)