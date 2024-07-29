nybl middle east fz llc

At nybl, we build AI Enterprise Solutions to solve most critical challenges across sectors like Energy, Power, Water, Agriculture, and Healthcare.
Company Overview

nybl develops science-based AI applications for
the critical industries that humanity needs to
survive and thrive. We solve critical challenges through asset performance management in misson critical indutries which are beyond sustainability - only science-based, physics-informed AI technology can secure humanity’s future.

n.Rotating & n.Lift - AI for failure prediction and life extension
n.VFM - Virtual Flow Meter for automated well tests
n.Vision - Critical assets and infrastructure
n.Shield - Asset safety and security protection

Address

Gargash Design House Office B 201 Al Sufouh, Dubai, Dubayy 500675, United Arab Emirates

Telephone

045689362

Website

https://nybl.ai/

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

Solutions

n.vision

n.visual inspection helps asset-intensive industries automate and scale inspections using drone imagery combined with advanced computer vision models.
