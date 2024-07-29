Provided by Kudos Knowledge Pty Ltd
Starshell is a new generation health and well being program that proactively discovers early stage stress and anxiety leading to mental problems
Overview

Starshell is part of a new generation of wellbeing programs that fuse cutting-edge technology with the expertise of over 100 health and wellness professionals. It doesn’t wait for problems to escalate—instead, it proactively identifies social and emotional challenges and connects people with expert online solutions. The result: practical, early support that helps resolve issues before formal counselling is needed.

  • Industries
  • Healthcare
  • Education
  • Topics
  • Industry-related topics
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Americas - Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Nicaragua, United States Virgin Islands, United States of America
  • Asia - Indonesia, India, Israel, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Viet Nam
  • Europe -
  • Oceania - Australia, Fiji, New Zealand
Benefits • Cuts Counselling Costs:
Proactive, early support dramatically reduces the need for expensive, time-consuming formal appointments.
• Boosts Productivity & Retention:
Happier, healthier employees are more engaged, reducing burnout and extended leave.
• Establishes Leadership:
Positions your organization (e.g., Schools, Military) as a leader with the only proactive, AI-enhanced program.
• Immediate, Accessible Support:
Users get instant online access to tools, removing traditional wait-time barriers. (Fuels Cost Reduction).
• Holistic & Early Resolution:
Effective early support leads to better physical and mental health, preventing major issues like burnout. (Fuels Productivity & Retention).
• Non-Judgemental & Engaging:
The gamified approach ensures reluctant users engage fully, guaranteeing widespread adoption and early detection. (Ensures other benefits achieved)
Key features
Pioneering Tech & Expertise Proprietary semantic AI, integrated with IBM Watson X, fuses AI detection power with input from 100+ clinical experts
Proactive Stress ID Starshell proactively identifies subtle stress/anxiety early. Research shows resolves 80% of issues, significantly cut counselling
Engaging & Non-Invasive Encourages full usage via unique tools, techniques, and activities. Feels less like an assessment, more like a journey
Flexible & Bespoke A customizable solution for organizations. Seamlessly integrates with health and wellness programs for a unified, tailored strategy
Privacy & Security Fully compliant with international standards e.g. GDPR. Leverages world leading data privacy security to keep participant data safe
