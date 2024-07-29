Starshell is part of a new generation of wellbeing programs that fuse cutting-edge technology with the expertise of over 100 health and wellness professionals. It doesn’t wait for problems to escalate—instead, it proactively identifies social and emotional challenges and connects people with expert online solutions. The result: practical, early support that helps resolve issues before formal counselling is needed.



Industries

Healthcare

Education Topics

Industry-related topics Deployment types

SaaS

On-premises Languages supported

English Regions and countries supported

Americas - Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Nicaragua, United States Virgin Islands, United States of America

Asia - Indonesia, India, Israel, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Viet Nam

Europe -

Oceania - Australia, Fiji, New Zealand