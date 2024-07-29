Kudos Knowledge Pty Ltd

The Starshell program family are the latest generation Health and Wellness proactively identifies early stage mental health issues.
Company Overview

Starshell is part of a new generation of wellbeing programs that fuse cutting-edge technology with the expertise of over 100 health and wellness professionals. It doesn’t wait for problems to escalate—instead, it proactively identifies social and emotional challenges and connects people with expert online solutions. The result: practical, early support that helps resolve issues before formal counselling is needed.

Address

76 Birkley Road, Manly, New South Wales 2095, Australia

Telephone

417208800

Website

http://www.kudosknowledge.com

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
