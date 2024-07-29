Kudos Knowledge Pty Ltd

Starshell is part of a new generation of wellbeing programs that fuse cutting-edge technology with the expertise of over 100 health and wellness professionals. It doesn’t wait for problems to escalate—instead, it proactively identifies social and emotional challenges and connects people with expert online solutions. The result: practical, early support that helps resolve issues before formal counselling is needed.
Address
76 Birkley Road, Manly, New South Wales 2095, Australia
Telephone
417208800
Website