Kudos Knowledge Pty Ltd

Starshell is part of a new generation of wellbeing programs that fuse cutting-edge technology with the expertise of over 100 health and wellness professionals. It doesn’t wait for problems to escalate—instead, it proactively identifies social and emotional challenges and connects people with expert online solutions. The result: practical, early support that helps resolve issues before formal counselling is needed.

Address 76 Birkley Road, Manly, New South Wales 2095, Australia Telephone 417208800 Website http://www.kudosknowledge.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)