nativeMsg RCS for Business Platform

nativeMsg is the leading RCS Business Messaging, MMS and SMS platform transforming texting into interactive, application-like experiences. Send rich media, videos, and interactive buttons within customers' default messaging apps. Features include verified sender identities, drag-and-drop builders, conversational AI automation, and APIs for seamless integration with business systems and IBM AI products. Enables personalized customer journeys and enhanced engagement rates.



