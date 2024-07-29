nativeMsg RCS for Business Platform

Provided by nativeMsg
Leading RCS Business Messaging, MMS and SMS platform enabling interactive, verified texting experiences with rich media, APIs, and IBM AI for business
Overview

nativeMsg is the leading RCS Business Messaging, MMS and SMS platform transforming texting into interactive, application-like experiences. Send rich media, videos, and interactive buttons within customers' default messaging apps. Features include verified sender identities, drag-and-drop builders, conversational AI automation, and APIs for seamless integration with business systems and IBM AI products. Enables personalized customer journeys and enhanced engagement rates.

  • Industries
  • Cross Industry
  • Banking
  • Automotive
  • Healthcare
  • Energy and utilities
  • Financial Markets
  • Insurance
  • Government, Federal
  • Telecommunications
  • Retail
  • Travel and Transportation
  • Consumer products
  • Education
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Professional Services
  • Healthcare providers
  • Construction and engineering
  • Agriculture
  • Hospitality
  • Real Estate
  • Public safety and policing
  • Social services
  • Oil and gas
  • Topics
  • AI and ML
  • Analytics
  • Application development
  • Automation
  • Business operations
  • Consulting
  • Industry-related topics
  • Services
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • Portuguese
  • German
  • English
  • Spanish
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Africa - South Africa, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Tunisia
  • Americas - Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, Peru, United States of America
  • Asia - Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Japan, Jordan, Philippines, Saudi Arabia
  • Europe - Albania, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Ukraine
  • Oceania - Australia
Benefits Interactive Rich Media Messaging Experiences That Transform Traditional SMS Into App-Like Customer Engagement Platforms For Modern Businesses
Transform plain texting into app-like experiences with high-resolution images, videos, interactive buttons, and carousels directly in SMS apps.
Seamless IBM AI Integration And Automation Capabilities With Comprehensive APIs For Enterprise Business Systems And Conversational Workflows
Comprehensive APIs and conversational AI enable effortless integration with IBM AI products and existing business systems for automated workflows.
Verified Brand Identity And Customer Trust Building Through Authenticated Sender Recognition And Professional Branded Messaging Experiences
Verified sender identities and branded messaging experiences build customer trust while ensuring messages come from recognizable business sources.
Real-Time Two-Way Customer Communication With Advanced Analytics And Reporting For Data-Driven Business Decision Making And Strategy Optimization
Enable instant customer conversations with read receipts, typing indicators, and analytics to track engagement rates and optimize messaging campaigns.
Drag-And-Drop Campaign Builder With No-Code Design Tools For Rapid Marketing Message Creation And Deployment Across Multiple Customer Touchpoints
Create professional RCS campaigns quickly without coding using intuitive visual builders, templates, and automated deployment for streamlined workflow
Cross-Platform Compatibility And Global Reach With Android and iOS RCS Support For Universal Business Messaging Coverage
Reach customers worldwide on Android and iOS devices with full RCS capabilities to ensure comprehensive mobile messaging coverage.
Key features
Send stunning visual content including 4K images, HD videos, audio files, and interactive carousels directly within customers' default messaging app.
Flexible deployment models with cloud SaaS, on-premise installations, and virtual private cloud options to meet enterprise security and compliance.
Intelligent messaging and automated workflows powered by AI to handle customer inquiries, process orders, and guide users through experiences.
Robust APIs enable seamless integration with CRM, marketing automation, e-commerce platforms, and IBM AI products for unified business operations.
Authenticated business profiles with verified logos, colors, and branding ensure customers recognize legitimate communications from trusted sources.
Detailed reporting on message delivery, open rates, click-through rates, and customer interactions with customizable dashboards and data exports.
Demonstrations RCS Messaging Examples
Comprehensive showcase of real-world RCS Business Messaging examples including e-commerce, travel, pharmacy, payments, and customer support use cases.

Additional Resources

What is RCS Messaging?

Comprehensive guide explaining RCS Messaging evolution, features, business benefits, and the adoption impact on the future of mobile communications.
Beyond SMS: Why RCS Business Messaging Is the Future of Customer Communication

Comprehensive analysis comparing SMS limitations to RCS advantages, covering enhanced engagement, rich media, interactivity, and implementation.
nativeMsg Developer API

Complete RCS Business Messaging API documentation with REST endpoints for creating interactive experiences, rich media campaigns, and workflows.
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.