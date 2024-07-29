nativeMsg is the leading RCS Business Messaging, MMS and SMS platform that transforms traditional texting into interactive, app-like experiences. Businesses can send rich media content including images, videos, and interactive buttons directly within customers' default messaging apps. The platform offers verified sender identities, drag-and-drop campaign builders, conversational AI automation, and comprehensive APIs for seamless integration with existing business systems and IBM AI products. This enables personalized customer journeys, real-time communication, and enhanced engagement rates.

Address 20 N. Wacker Dr., Suite 1200, Chicago, Illinois 60606, United States of America Telephone +1( 888)-566-2848 Website https://nativemsg.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)