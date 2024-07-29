SPSS Statistics Academic Suite (Base, Standard, Premium)

SPSS Statistics Academic Suite delivers IBM SPSS as a managed solution for academic institutions. It simplifies license management and provides end-to-end services from ordering to deployment. The core value is its localized approach, offering support, training, and resources in the customer's language. It also provides consulting for optimal configuration and ensures data storage meets local regulations, making it ideal for research and education in public institutions.
Explore the key features of IBM SPSS Statistics. Master the full analytics workflow, from data management and visualization to predictive modeling.
Purchase the complete SPSS Statistics solution for academia. Get powerful software with managed support, training, and compliance assurance.