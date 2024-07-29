SPSS Statistics Academic Suite (Base, Standard, Premium)

Provided by UBC Analytics Kazakhstan
SPSS Statistics Academic Suite: a managed service for IBM SPSS. Offers local language support, training, and license management for academic users.
Overview

SPSS Statistics Academic Suite delivers IBM SPSS as a managed solution for academic institutions. It simplifies license management and provides end-to-end services from ordering to deployment. The core value is its localized approach, offering support, training, and resources in the customer's language. It also provides consulting for optimal configuration and ensures data storage meets local regulations, making it ideal for research and education in public institutions.

Benefits Localized Support and Training
Get expert support and hands-on training for the SPSS Statistics Academic Suite in your local language to accelerate your research.
Simplified License Management
Our team provides end-to-end service, from order placement to license key management, so you can focus on your academic work.
Expert Consultation & Configuration
Our specialists will help you choose the best configuration to meet your individual requirements and achieve your research goals.
Harness Advanced Statistical Power
Solve complex research problems using advanced methods like regression, forecasting, and decision trees with the SPSS Statistics Academic Suite.
Enable Data-Driven Decision Making
Transform complex data into actionable insights, helping you make high-quality, evidence-based decisions for your academic research.
Flexible Use for Remote & Hybrid Learning
The SPSS Statistics Academic Suite supports modern education with options for 'Home Use' and 'Virtual Computer Lab Use' for students and faculty
Key features
Get expert help in your native language. Our team is dedicated to solving your SPSS questions quickly and efficiently
We offer training tailored to your study programs, delivered on-site or at our centers, in your local language
Our service ensures your data storage practices meet all local and national regulations, crucial for public institutions
Our specialists help you select the right modules and setup for the SPSS Statistics Academic Suite to meet your specific needs.
Perform complex analysis with powerful tools for regression, decision trees, forecasting, neural networks, and more.
Licenses are 12-month or 36-month fixed-term subscriptions, ensuring predictable budgeting and access to the latest versions.

