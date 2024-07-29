Solix ECS (Solix Enterprise Cloud Solution)

Solix Enterprise Cloud Solution (ECS) is a scalable, cloud-ready platform designed for intelligent data archiving, application retirement, and compliant data management. It helps organizations reduce IT and storage costs, decommission legacy systems, and ensure secure, audit-ready access to historical data. With support for ERP, CRM, and custom applications, Solix ECS empowers enterprises to modernize infrastructure and accelerate cloud and AI initiatives.



