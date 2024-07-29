Solix ECS (Solix Enterprise Cloud Solution)

Solix Enterprise Cloud Solution (ECS) is a scalable, cloud-ready platform designed for intelligent data archiving, application retirement, and compliant data management. It helps organizations reduce IT and storage costs, decommission legacy systems, and ensure secure, audit-ready access to historical data. With support for ERP, CRM, and custom applications, Solix ECS empowers enterprises to modernize infrastructure and accelerate cloud and AI initiatives.
Retired legacy core banking apps and archived 20+ years of data using Solix ECS, cutting storage costs and ensuring compliance.
Solix ECS reduced SAP DB size by 60%, improved performance across 1,500 stores, and enabled long-term data retention.
Government agency used Solix ECS to archive Oracle EBS data, retire legacy systems, and maintain audit-ready access.
A detailed technical and functional overview of Solix ECS, its capabilities, architecture, and benefits.
On-demand webinar covering key strategies for archiving data from ERP systems like SAP and Oracle EBS.