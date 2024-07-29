Solix ECS (Solix Enterprise Cloud Solution)

Provided by Accelforce Pte Ltd
Solix ECS enables smart archiving, app retirement, and compliance-ready data access to reduce costs and support digital transformation.
Overview

Solix Enterprise Cloud Solution (ECS) is a scalable, cloud-ready platform designed for intelligent data archiving, application retirement, and compliant data management. It helps organizations reduce IT and storage costs, decommission legacy systems, and ensure secure, audit-ready access to historical data. With support for ERP, CRM, and custom applications, Solix ECS empowers enterprises to modernize infrastructure and accelerate cloud and AI initiatives.

  • Industries
  • Cross Industry
  • Banking
  • Automotive
  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Industrials and Manufacturing
  • Healthcare
  • Energy and utilities
  • Financial Markets
  • Life sciences
  • Chemicals and petroleum
  • Electronics
  • Insurance
  • Government, Federal
  • Telecommunications
  • Government, State/Provincial/ Local
  • Retail
  • Medical devices and supplies
  • Travel and Transportation
  • Consumer products
  • Wholesale Distribution & Services
  • Computer Services
  • Education
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Professional Services
  • Healthcare providers
  • Construction and engineering
  • Agriculture
  • Hospitality
  • Real Estate
  • Machinery
  • Public safety and policing
  • Social services
  • Mining and extraction
  • Mining and metals
  • Oil and gas
  • Topics
  • AI and ML
  • Analytics
  • Cloud
  • Consulting
  • Data storage
  • Environmental issues
  • IT infrastructure
  • Industry-related topics
  • Services
  • Software architecture
  • Other
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Asia - Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, China, China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, China, Macao Special Administrative Region, Cyprus, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lao People's Democratic Republic, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Viet Nam
Benefits Reduce IT and Storage Costs
Archive inactive data and retire legacy apps to free up infrastructure and lower Oracle/SAP licensing and storage expenses.
Ensure Compliance and Audit Readiness
Enforce retention policies, support legal holds, and enable fast, secure access to archived data for regulatory compliance.
Accelerate Cloud and Digital Transformation
Simplify cloud migration and data strategy by offloading cold data and reducing dependency on legacy systems.
Key features
Intelligent Data Archiving - Archive structured and unstructured data from ERP, CRM, and legacy apps using policy-driven automation.
Scalable Application Retirement - Retire legacy applications at scale while retaining secure, searchable access to historical data.
Audit-Ready Access & Governance - Enable fast, role-based access to archived data with full audit trails and policy enforcement for

Customer stories

Leading Global Bank Streamlines Legacy Data Management

Retired legacy core banking apps and archived 20+ years of data using Solix ECS, cutting storage costs and ensuring compliance.
Top Retailer Optimizes SAP Archiving

Solix ECS reduced SAP DB size by 60%, improved performance across 1,500 stores, and enabled long-term data retention.
Public Sector Modernizes Data Retention with Cloud Archiving

Government agency used Solix ECS to archive Oracle EBS data, retire legacy systems, and maintain audit-ready access.
Global Manufacturer Retires Legacy ERP Systems

Decommissioned ERP systems and archived 15TB of data across 12 global sites, improving compliance and reducing costs.

Additional Resources

Solix ECS Data Sheet

A detailed technical and functional overview of Solix ECS, its capabilities, architecture, and benefits.
Webinar – Enterprise Data Archiving Best Practices

On-demand webinar covering key strategies for archiving data from ERP systems like SAP and Oracle EBS.
Solix Blog – Why Archiving is Critical for Cloud Readiness

Insightful article on how archiving with Solix ECS supports cloud migration and reduces digital clutter.
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.