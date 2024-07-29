Accelforce Pte Ltd

Solix Technologies Inc.Solix Technologies is a global leader in enterprise data management, helping organizations accelerate digital transformation through data archiving, application retirement, and governance solutions. Our flagship platform — the Solix Common Data Platform (Solix CDP) — enables enterprises to manage structured and unstructured data at scale, across ERP, CRM, HR, and custom applications.With over two decades of experience, Solix has successfully partnered with Fortune 500 companies across industries including banking, manufacturing, telecom, and government. Our solutions

Address 1 North Bridge Road, #19-08, High street Center, Singapore, Central Singapore 179094, Singapore Website https://www.solix.com/ Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)