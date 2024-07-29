Provided by Optimal Solutions, Inc.
Overview

DaRRT is an optimization-based tool for supply chain network design and operations planning. It supports both long-term strategic decisions—such as facility locations and network structure—and short-term tactical planning, including S&OP, distribution requirements, and master production planning. DaRRT enables precise modeling of logistics and production at any level; from big-picture work center planning, down to the operations of individual machines, DaRRT helps businesses streamline operation

Benefits Powerful Optimization & Decision Engine
DaRRT uses advanced mathematical algorithms that can handle all of your business constraints simultaneously, delivering a globally optimal solution.
Comprehensive Supply Chain Modeling
DaRRT supports integrated supply chain & detailed production planning capabilities allowing for alternative BOMs, multi-modal vehicle types, and more.
Network Design & Investment Analysis
DaRRT helps planning teams optimally design distribution center (DC) networks and perform in-depth analysis of DC networks.
Key features
Simultaneous Logistics & Production Optimization. DaRRT's solves both production and distribution planning problems holistically to enhance S&OP.
Inventory & Assortment Optimization. DaRRT features a multi-period model for demand fulfillment, production planning, and safety stock optimization.
DaRRT conveniently runs in the browser and connects with your backend databases. It allows users to filter their data, build scenarios, and more.
