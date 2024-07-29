Optimal Solutions, Inc.

We are a team of experienced operations research professionals with deep domain expertise in supply chain optimization and decades of operations optimization experience. We take great pride in providing optimal solutions to our customers, bring an intense problem-solving focus to each project. We are innovative and industrious. This is evident in our outstanding customer satisfaction and retention rate.



We have several assets built using IBM's decision optimization platform. These assets allow us to provide supply chain solutions to IBM's customers.

Address 17 Kershaw Ct., Bridgewater, New Jersey 08807, United States of America Telephone 8122058551 Website https://www.osiopt.com Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider Diverse-owned businesses

Asian American