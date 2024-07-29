UBC Analytics

UBC Analytics provides a complete solution for budgeting, treasury, and consolidation. Ready for deployment. Achieve full control over your finances.
Overview

The UBC Analytics system is a pre-configured software solution for complete financial oversight. It integrates three core functions: a robust budgeting engine for planning and forecasting, a treasury module for managing liquidity and payments, and a consolidation tool for accurate financial reporting. Built by experts in financial systems, the platform ensures data integrity and provides a single source of truth, enabling businesses to optimize their financial operations efficiently.

Benefits Activate enterprise-wide financial planning from day one with out-of-the-box operational modules
Immediately implement ready-built logic for your P&L, capital expenditure, and workforce budgets, bypassing slow, error-prone spreadsheet development.
Leverage embedded industry logic and KPIs for financial models that truly reflect your market dynamics
Go beyond generic templates. Our solution contains pre-built financial logic for retail, CPG, and other sectors to ensure your planning is truly relev
Gain a single source of truth for group-wide liquidity with our turn-key treasury hub
Instantly consolidate cash balances and projections across all entities. Proactively manage FX exposure and liquidity gaps with pre-set analytical too
Establish a secure, auditable transactional hub with an integrated payment calendar and multi-level approvals
Centralize all payment processing through a secure, fully auditable workflow. Enforce compliance and minimize fraud risk with our out-of-the-box contr
Master the group financial close with pre-programmed logic for complex intercompany (ICO) reconciliations
Automate complex ICO matching and eliminations without custom scripting. Our turn-key solution manages the entire process for a swift, accurate close.
Produce audit-ready financial statements with built-in adherence to IFRS & GAAP standards
Generate publication-quality reports instantly. Our solution's pre-configured compliance framework ensures data integrity and simplifies your audit pr
Key features
Build Dynamic Budgets: Deploy models with logic and KPIs tailored for your sector, including retail, manufacturing, or professional services.
Scenario Modeling: Compare what-if scenarios like best-case or worst-case against your base budget. Easily create and manage multiple versions.
Payment Calendar: Centralize and control all outgoing payments. Track statuses and manage approvals in a single, secure interface.
Cash Flow Forecasting: Get a clear view of future liquidity. Our system automatically generates direct and indirect cash flow statements.
Automatic Eliminations: Pre-built rules automatically eliminate intercompany revenue, assets, and investment/equity holdings.
Standard IFRS/GAAP Reporting: Out-of-the-box P&L, Balance Sheet, and Cash Flow statements compliant with global standards.

Additional Resources

UBC Analytics Website

Explore the full capabilities of the UBC Analytics product. Our website provides in-depth feature lists, technical details, and solution benefits.
UBC Corporation Website

The official home of UBC Corporation. Find detailed information about our leadership, company milestones, and the full range of our business activitie
UBC Analytics Platform

Get a deep dive into our platform's core components. Learn the business benefits of IBM Planning Analytics, Cognos Analytics, and SPSS Statistics.
