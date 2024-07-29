UBC Analytics Ukraine

Drawing on deep industry experience gained since 2007 in over 30 countries, UBC Analytics offers comprehensive expertise through both custom-built systems and its own proprietary product. The company excels at implementing advanced analytical solutions from scratch with the IBM ecosystem (IBM Planning Analytics (TM1), IBM Cognos Analytics, IBM SPSS, IBM Watsonx). Furthermore, it has developed the 'UBC Analytics' system, a ready-to-use product that delivers a complete solution for essential business functions like budgeting, treasury management, and financial consolidation.

