UBC Analytics system is a powerful, pre-built product for managing budgeting, treasury, and financial consolidation processes with high efficiency.
Overview

UBC Analytics is a ready-to-use corporate performance management solution built on decades of expertise. It is engineered to solve key financial challenges by providing integrated modules for budgeting and planning, treasury management, and financial consolidation. This powerful platform helps businesses automate processes, improve data accuracy, and gain deep insights for strategic decision-making. Get a comprehensive view of your financial health with a single, reliable system.

Benefits Accelerate Your Planning Cycle with Pre-configured Budgeting and Forecasting Models
Deploy ready-to-use models for P&L, Capex, and HR planning. Drastically reduce manual setup time and eliminate reliance on complex spreadsheets.
Industry-Specific Budgeting Templates for More Accurate and Relevant Financial Forecasts
Utilize out-of-the-box templates tailored for retail, manufacturing, or services. Ensure your forecasts are based on relevant business drivers.
Instant Cash Flow Control and Liquidity Management with a Ready-Made Treasury Module
Get immediate, consolidated visibility of cash positions and forecasts. Our pre-configured tools help you manage liquidity and mitigate financial risk
Automated Payment Factory and Approval Workflows for Centralized Treasury Operations
Use our built-in payment calendar and approval routes to centralize and secure all transactions, reducing operational risks and manual data entry erro
Automated Financial Consolidation and Intercompany Eliminations for a Faster Month-End Close
The system has built-in rules for intercompany (ICO) eliminations and currency conversions to close your books faster with auditable, error-free resul
Built-in IFRS and GAAP Compliance for Reliable and Standardized Financial Reporting
Generate standard reports (P&L, Balance Sheet, etc.) compliant with IFRS or local GAAP out-of-the-box, ensuring full data integrity and auditability.
Key features
Pre-built Model Library: Access ready-to-use templates for P&L, CAPEX, and HR budgeting to accelerate your financial planning cycle.
Scenario & 'What-If' Analysis: Instantly model different business scenarios and assess their financial impact with powerful, built-in analytical tools
Configurable Approval Workflows: Automate the budget submission and approval process with multi-level workflows tailored to your org structure.
Real-time Cash Position Dashboard: Get a consolidated, up-to-the-minute view of cash balances and liquidity across all your legal entities.
Centralized Payment Hub: Manage all outgoing payments through a single, secure interface with an integrated payment calendar and audit trail.
Automated Intercompany (ICO) Engine: Drastically cut closing time with automated matching, reconciliation, and elimination of intercompany transaction

Additional Resources

UBC Analytics Website

Visit our official website to explore the UBC Analytics platform for budgeting, treasury, and consolidation. See features and request a demo.
UBC Corporation Website

Visit the official corporate site of UBC Corporation, a large-scale industrial-commercial enterprise with a portfolio of diverse business divisions.
UBC Analytics Platform

Learn how our platform leverages a powerful portfolio of IBM tools like Planning Analytics, Cognos, and SPSS to solve modern business challenges.
