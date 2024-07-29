MDR Over IBM QRadar SIEM

Provided by GRUPO S 21 SEC GESTION, S.A.
MDR over IBM QRadar provides real-time threat detection, advanced analytics, and rapid response to secure your IT environment.
Overview

MDR over IBM QRadar offers continuous 24/7 monitoring, leveraging IBM QRadar’s advanced SIEM capabilities combined with expert threat analysis. It provides real-time detection of sophisticated threats, automated alerting, and rapid incident response. This solution helps organizations reduce dwell time, improve security posture, and ensure compliance by correlating diverse data sources for comprehensive threat visibility.

  • Industries
  • Cross Industry
  • Banking
  • Automotive
  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Industrials and Manufacturing
  • Energy and utilities
  • Financial Markets
  • Chemicals and petroleum
  • Government, Federal
  • Government, State/Provincial/ Local
  • Medical devices and supplies
  • Travel and Transportation
  • Consumer products
  • Wholesale Distribution & Services
  • Computer Services
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Professional Services
  • Healthcare providers
  • Public safety and policing
  • Oil and gas
  • Topics
  • Cybersecurity
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • Portuguese
  • English
  • Spanish
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Europe - Spain, Portugal
Benefits Advanced Threat Detection
Leverages IBM QRadar’s AI and analytics to identify complex threats quickly and accurately, minimizing risk exposure.
24/7 Expert Monitoring
Provides continuous monitoring by security professionals to detect and respond to incidents in real time, ensuring constant protection.
Improved Incident Response
Automates alerts and streamlines investigation processes, enabling faster containment and reducing potential damage from attacks.
Key features
Comprehensive SIEM Integration
Behavioral Analytics and Machine Learning
Automated Incident Response
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.