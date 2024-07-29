GRUPO S 21 SEC GESTION, S.A.

Our Managed Detection and Response service utilizes IBM QRadar SIEM to ensure robust cybersecurity for your organization. We provide continuous monitoring, enabling proactive threat detection and rapid incident response, minimizing the impact of security breaches. Our expert team analyzes data to deliver complete visibility into your network's security posture, allowing for timely identification of vulnerabilities. Additionally, our service supports your compliance with industry regulations by implementing best practices in cybersecurity.

Address Parque empresarial Zuatzu, Edificio Urgull, 2º-10, Donostia-San Sebastian, Madrid 20018, Spain Telephone +34 91 916615919 Website http://www.s21sec.com Partner types

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider