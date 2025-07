AgentSmartz is an advanced AI agent platform built to power modern enterprises across customer experience and recruitment. From smart chat agents with seamless human handoff, to voice agents that operate as 24/7 SDRs, to an AI-led hiring assistant that automates JD creation, resume screening, and interview scoring—AgentSmartz streamlines workflows, improves conversion, and elevates how businesses engage, sell, and hire at scale.



