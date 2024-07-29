NETSMARTZ, LLC

Netsmartz accelerates digital transformation through AI-first solutions, agile development, and cloud services tailored for enterprise growth.
Company Overview

Netsmartz is a global technology partner helping businesses scale through AI-first innovation, agile software development, and cloud transformation. Our expertise spans GenAI, machine learning, automation, data engineering, and enterprise-grade solution development—empowering clients to unlock smarter operations and faster decision-making. With 25 plus years of experience, 1000 skilled professionals, and CMMi Level 3 processes, we enable startups to Fortune 500s to drive efficiency, speed, and sustainable digital growth through intelligent solutions.

Address

1250 Pittsford Victor Road, Ste 310, Pittsford, New York 14534, United States of America

Website

https://netsmartz.com/

  • Partner types
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider

Solutions

AgentSmartz

AgentSmartz is an AI-native platform offering intelligent chat, voice, and hiring agents to transform customer engagement and talent acquisition.
Resale Authorizations
  • TRIRIGA
  • Maximo
  • IoT Platform Withdrawn
  • Engineering Lifecycle Management Suite
  • Sterling B2B Integration
  • Sterling Order Management System
  • Storage Virtualize
  • Storage Scale SW (TPS)
  • Storage Defender SW (TPS)
  • Spectrum High Performance Computing
  • Encore
  • Host Toolsz
  • Host Integration (HATS and HACP)
  • TXSeries
  • Engineering Lifecycle Management Top (AUO)
  • TPF
  • Db2
  • WebSphere Service Registry/Repository
  • QRadar Suite (Software)
  • Customer Insights Software
  • Hyper Protect Virtual Servers - Private Cloud
  • Other/Unk IBM SW
  • watsonx Orchestrate
  • Cloud Pak for Data
  • SPSS Modeler
  • Instana
  • Cloud Pak for Applications
  • Financial Transactions,Payments & Insights
  • OpenPages
  • API Connect
  • App Connect
  • IT Automation Heritage
  • Aspera
  • Blockchain Support
  • Robotic Process Automation (RPA)
  • Cloud Pak for Business Automation
  • DataPower Appliances
  • Cloud Pak for Integration
  • Legacy App Services
  • MQ
  • Operations Insights
  • Operational Decision Management
  • Cognos Analytics
  • Informix
  • Decision Optimization
  • Cloudera & Hadoop
  • Data Replication
  • Guardium Key Lifecycle Management
  • Optim
  • Renewals Only - Kenexa LMS
  • Hybrid Cloud Network Automation
  • SPSS Statistics
  • WebSphere Application Server
  • Business Automation Workflow
  • Guardium Data Protection
  • BigFix Endpoint Security
  • Verify Governance
  • Security Network Protection Withdrawn
  • X-force Threat Intelligence
  • QRadar SIEM
  • QRadar SOAR
  • Video Analytics Withdrawn
  • Data Platform Top (AUO)
  • Capture
  • Content Manager On Demand
  • Filenet Content Manager
  • DevOps
  • Turbonomic
  • Fusion HCI SW & Fusion SDS (TPS)
  • Palantir Withdrawn
  • Process Planning
  • SevOne
  • AIOps Insights Withdrawn
  • Automation Foundation Withdrawn
  • Ground Transport Withdrawn
  • Security AppScan
  • Clinical Development Portfolio Withdrawn
  • Connected Vehicle Insights
  • LinuxONE Rockhopper II Withdrawn
  • Spectrum Accelerate
  • Hyper Protect Data Controller Withdrawn
  • Storage Tape Enterprise Drives (TS11xx)
  • The Weather Company Media
  • Non-IBM SW
  • Flexera One with IBM Observability
  • Business Automation Open Editions
  • Workload Automation
  • Db2 Tools for Z
  • Supply Chain Intelligence Top (AUO) Withdrawn
  • Edge Application Manager
  • Content Manager (CM8)
  • WebSphere Maintenance Mode
  • Guardium Data Encryption
  • Guardium Data Security Center
  • Verify Privilege
  • Verify
  • Guardium Discover and Classify
  • Netezza
  • watsonx.data
  • watsonx.ai
  • Event Automation
  • Databand
  • Storage DS8K SW (TPS)
  • Quantum Safe Explorer
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Z
  • MongoDB
  • Hybrid Cloud Mesh
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Ansible
  • Streamsets
  • Concert
  • Data Product Hub
  • webMethods API Management
  • webMethods Data Exchange
  • webMethods BPMS
  • webMethods ApplinX
  • webMethods EntireX
  • webMethods Integration
  • Rapid Network Automation
  • Elastic
  • Kubecost
  • Terraform
  • Vault
  • Consul
  • Nomad
  • Mistral
  • Data Fabric Ecosystem & Emerging
  • Hybrid iPaaS
  • JSphere Suite for Java
  • watsonx Code Assistant
  • watsonx.data intelligence
  • watsonx.data integration
  • Software - IBM i System (not HPC, nor VA Linux)
  • Hyper Protect for Red Hat Ecosystem
  • Manta
  • Storage Ceph SW (TPS)
  • Storage Suite for IBM Cloud Paks
  • Cloud Object Storage SW (TPS)
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.