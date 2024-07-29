Cover-All Managed Cloud and IT Services

We can build, manage, and support the right Cloud for your business with a broad array of IaaS hardware platforms, including bare metal, VSI and GPU.
Overview

A Cover-All Managed Cloud team member will get to know your business and design the right cloud infrastructure to meet your unique needs, helping to reduce your IT costs while maximizing business opportunities. We can manage all your Cloud needs, from servers, storage, networks, software, databases and more. Our personalized Cloud Services will help you reduce IT costs while maximizing business opportunities. That’s the Cover-All difference!

Benefits Improve Customer Experience
Deliver a superior customer experience and enhance technical agility with open, portable applications that can be deployed on any cloud.
Respond to Business Demands Faster
Respond faster to business demands, protect your data, and streamline automation with a frictionless Hybrid Cloud experience using IBM POWER Systems™.
Modernize Apps with Enhanced Control, Security, and Compliance
Continuously modernize and manage your applications on any Cloud platform with improved control, visibility, security, and regulatory compliance.
Achieve Financial Goals
Capitalize on a hybrid Cloud strategy that drives cost efficiency, increases productivity, and creates opportunities for innovation.
Transform Your Business Model for Growth
Lower application development costs by utilizing unique automated tools for testing and deployment while reducing your total cost to develop new apps.
Maintain Security and Compliance Standards
Red Hat® Open Shift® and IBM Power Systems™can help you secure sensitive data, workloads and deliver consistency and simplicity across the enterprise.
Key features
We help manage and identify opportunities to optimize the performance of your IT infrastructure while decreasing your capital and operating costs.
We give you access to IBM Cloud® specialized technologies, accompanied by the personalized Managed Cloud Services that Cover-All is known for.
Cover-All has decades of experience developing, testing, executing, and auditing disaster recovery plans for our clients.

Customer stories

IT Infrastructure Security

SMBs can strengthen security and manage the demands on their IT infrastructure as they experience growth while minimizing the impact on costs.

Additional Resources

Cover-All and IBM Positive Business Outcomes

Cover-All is helping businesses Achieve Positive Outcomes.
How Kubernetes can simplify your IT Infrastructure

Kubernetes is an open-source container platform that automates containerized application deployment, scaling, and management of applications.
VMware, helping organizations stay competitive

Server virtualization is an indispensable part of all organizations that are in the midst of digital transformation critical to staying competitive.
