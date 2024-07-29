Cover-All Managed Services Corp.

Cover-All’s dedicated staff has been helping clients optimize internal efficiencies by modernizing IT infrastructure while maintaining legacy systems.
Company Overview

Overview: For over 25 years, Cover-All has been trusted by FP500 companies to help manage, support, and identify opportunities to optimize the performance of their IT infrastructure while decreasing their capital and operating costs. We have a wealth of long-term, in-house talent who will help you stay current with IT hardware, software, and security infrastructure while looking for opportunities to improve efficiencies. Our staff is committed to providing personalized service to help you exceed business objectives. Their dedication to our clients is what makes our business so successful.'

Address

1 Valleywood Drive, Unit 10, Markham, Ontario L3R 5L9, Canada

Telephone

9059689510

Website

https://www.coverallmcits.ca/

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
  • Managed Service Provider (MSP)
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider

Solutions

Cover-All Managed Cloud and IT Services

We can build, manage, and support the right Cloud for your business with a broad array of IaaS hardware platforms, including bare metal, VSI and GPU.
