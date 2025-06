MultiLine by Movius provides a separate business line on a personal device, allowing you and your employees to communicate with your customers over the channels that they prefer, all while maintaining business and personal separation. As a hardware-free solution, MultiLine means no more buying expensive phones, and no more carrying two devices around. It's convenient for your customers, convenient for your employees, and convenient for you.



