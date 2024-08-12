Movius Interactive Corp.

At Movius - We solve a critical gap businesses face with employee to client communication, over voice and messaging. MultiLine provides an AI-powered, intuitive, mobile-first experience for voice, SMS, social messaging, and Microsoft Teams, allowing users to access Teams capabilities through their business identity with our mobile app, their own native dialer, and any Teams endpoint.

Address 1165 Sanctuary Parkway, Suite 350, Alpharetta, Georgia 30009, United States of America Telephone +1 404 4681620 Website http://www.moviuscorp.com Partner types

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider