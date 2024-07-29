A human-led, agent-operated system that helps teams run advertising campaigns faster, smarter, and at lower cost. Mint provides specialized teams of AI Media Agents that handle complex tasks like planning, real-time budget optimization across every channel, reporting, and overall performance improvement. Mint delivers greater impact for every dollar spent on Advertising, with significantly lower labor costs. The result: optimal efficiency and higher RoI.
- Industries
- Cross Industry
- Banking
- Automotive
- Healthcare
- Energy and utilities
- Life sciences
- Chemicals and petroleum
- Electronics
- Insurance
- Telecommunications
- Retail
- Travel and Transportation
- Consumer products
- Education
- Media & Entertainment
- Healthcare providers
- Hospitality
- Real Estate
- Social services
- Topics
- AI and ML
- Analytics
- Automation
- Business operations
- IT infrastructure
- Services
- Languages supported
- Portuguese
- Italian
- Arabic
- Turkish
- German
- English
- Spanish
- French
- Regions and countries supported
- Americas - Mexico, Brazil, United States of America, Argentina, Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Bolivia (Plurinational State of), Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba, Bouvet Island, British Virgin Islands, Canada, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Falkland Islands (Malvinas), French Guiana, Greenland, Grenada, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Honduras, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Nicaragua, Paraguay, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Saint Barth√©lemy, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin (French Part), Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sint Maarten (Dutch part), South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Virgin Islands, Uruguay
- Europe - Italy, Germany, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, France, Spain