A human-led, agent-operated system that helps teams run advertising campaigns faster, smarter, and at lower cost. Mint provides specialized teams of AI Media Agents that handle complex tasks like planning, real-time budget optimization across every channel, reporting, and overall performance improvement. Mint delivers greater impact for every dollar spent on Advertising, with significantly lower labor costs. The result: optimal efficiency and higher RoI.

Benefits Real Execution at Scale
MINT.ai’s agents don’t just automate—they plan, pace, report, and strategize like embedded specialists within your media stack.
Operational Intelligence Built for Media Complexity
MINT is built for media ops—not generic LLMs. Its agents act on goals, rules, and data across 550+ channels to make smart, constraint-based decisions.
ROI Impact
MINT.ai cuts manual workload by autonomously handling execution-heavy tasks—reducing overtime, outsourcing, and making every ad dollar work harder.
Key features
Vertical Knowledge Agents built for the media, advertising and ad-tech landscape, optimized with vertical and domain-specific capabilities by role.
Autonomous Capable of executing tasks, making decisions, and working alongside humans seamlessly.
Backed by Advertising Intelligence Built upon a layer of media expertise and knowledge, structured workflow, and comprehensive data to deliver optimal
Demonstrations MINT Multi-Agent System - powered by IBM
Watch as our Multi-Agent System completes tasks like media planning, reporting, and forecasting in just minutes - replacing hours of manual work.

IBM and MINT.ai to Advance Agentic AI in Advertising

This blog post announces the partnership between IBM and MINT.ai to launch a new agentic AI system for advertising.
