Of the 800 billion spent globally on advertising, up to 40% is estimated to be ineffective. This is often due to fragmented tools, siloed data, and manual workflows. MINT.ai helps organizations run advertising more efficiently and cost-effectively. It unifies the traditionally messy media workflow of spreadsheets, briefings, and countless emails into a single, structured system that powers AI-driven planning, execution, and reporting. With deep media expertise, MINT streamlines work, reduces overhead, increases speed, and improves ROI at scale.

Address Spring Place, 6 St Johns Ln, New York, New York 10013, United States of America Website https://www.mint.ai/ Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)