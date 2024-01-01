Turba Media

Understanding how your audience thinks, reacts, and engages should be at the heart of every decision you make. This is where Turba comes into the picture. Gen AI plays a pivotal role in understanding consumer sentiment, analysing emerging trends, and personalising content to ensure your audience feels connected, recognised and valued. It's also a disruptor: by understanding how your crowd ticks, you can capitalise on unique trend patterns and get ahead of the pack.



Hindi

Portuguese

Croatian

Haitian

Hungarian

Armenian

Yoruba

Indonesian

Afrikaans

Icelandic

Italian

Chinese traditional

Amharic

Chinese

Arabic

Assamese

Japanese

Zulu

Belarusian

Bulgarian

Javanese

Bengali

Tibetan

Bosnian

Slovak

Slovenian

Shona

Somali

Kongo

Albanian

Catalan

Serbian

Sotho, Southern

Greenlandic

Sundanese

Central Khmer

Chechen

Swedish

Swahili

Korean

Kurdish

Tamil

Czech

Telugu

Church Slavic

Thai

Tonga (Tonga Islands)

Danish

German

Lao

Tahitian

Lithuanian

Latvian

Ukrainian

Maori

Macedonian

Mongolian

Malay

Maltese

Greek, Modern (1453-)

English

Burmese

Spanish

Estonian

Basque

Vietnamese

Dutch

Norwegian

Finnish

South Ndebele

Fijian

French

Irish

Gujarati

Hebrew Regions and countries supported

Africa - Algeria, Angola, Benin, Botswana, British Indian Ocean Territory, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Comoros, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, French Southern Territories, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mayotte, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Réunion, Saint Helena, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, United Republic of Tanzania, Western Sahara, Zambia, Zimbabwe

Americas - Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda

Asia -

Europe - Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Guernsey, Holy See, Hungary, Ireland, Iceland, Isle of Man, Italy, Jersey, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Moldova, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Åland Islands

Oceania -