Turba Media

Overview

Understanding how your audience thinks, reacts, and engages should be at the heart of every decision you make. This is where Turba comes into the picture. Gen AI plays a pivotal role in understanding consumer sentiment, analysing emerging trends, and personalising content to ensure your audience feels connected, recognised and valued. It's also a disruptor: by understanding how your crowd ticks, you can capitalise on unique trend patterns and get ahead of the pack.

Benefits Steamlined Single Application to Create and Launch Social Media ads
A comprehensive digital marketing and audience intelligence system that streamlines multi-channel ad generation and ad campaign management.
Audience Intelligence Through Gen AI Data Analyses
AI tools analyse these profiles organising them into defined communities and placing audience understanding at the core of your marketing strategy.
Enhanced Advertising ROI/ ROAS
By examining individual profiles within each community, our system maximises campaign effectiveness through precise targeting and tailored messaging.
Understand Your Audience Before you Advertise
Advanced audience metrics including behaviour and interests while our AI algorithms use these to programmatically build look-alike modelling.
AI Batch Tested Optimisation
Once launched our system batch tests and optimises your ads on the fly for best conversion results.
GDPR, CCPA, and Privacy Act Compliant
All data is handled in full compliance with GDPR, CCPA, and Privacy Act—ethical and transparent.
Key features
Build Audience: we leverage input signals and key data from publishers and blogs to provide a relevant, representative snapshot of the market.
Action Gen AI: award-winning gen AI that helps brands identify, understand, and activate high-value cultural communities for accelerated growth.
Improve ROI/ ROAS: serve ads to the right audience at the right time

Customer stories

Gartner Digital Conference Gold Coast 2024 (conference promotion)

“Audience Intelligence by Turba Media is both innovative and disruptive." — Loke Peng Yuen, Global Business Development & Sales Leader, IBM
GNC Liver Health Formula (E-commerce product)

The campaign delivered exceptional results, with a Return on Ad Spend of 4.9 From a Click-Through Rate (CTR) of 4.6%, far surpassing industry norms.
IBM Think Singapore 2024 (conference social listening)

“Turba Media is a great solution for understanding your audience." — Seagram Sing, Ecosystem Leader, IBM USA
Awesome Soundwave (visibility enhancement)

“We are making more meaningful connections and are better able to communicate what we are passionate about in our industry (music) – game changer.”

