TURBA MEDIA R&D PTY LTD

Enhancing performance through sophisticated generative AI technology. Designed to act as a filter between media buyers and publishers, consolidating social media buying and advertising. Turba Media enables users to build targeted audiences from leading social media platforms and blogs. Our advanced generative AI tools then analyse these profiles organising them into defined communities and placing audience understanding at the core of marketing strategies. By examining individual profiles within each community, our system maximises campaign effectiveness through precise targeting.

Address 45 Amess St, Carlton North, Victoria 3054, Australia Website https://www.turbamedia.io/ Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider