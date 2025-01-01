Knox Media Hub

Knox Media Hub is the cloud based, SaaS solution to manage your media at scale.
Overview

Accessible from a single browser tab— we are a central hub for media operations. Users can effortlessly ingest, catalog, transform, automate processes, and globally share content, all within a single, intuitive interface and no-code environment. By automating complex workflows and seamlessly integrating with external services, the platform enhances efficiency and reduces operational complexities.

Benefits Flexible and accessible media asset management
Get efficient, automated media operations with a user-friendly platform and collaboration tools for even for non-techie teams.
Cut costs
Cut out CapEx, lower OpEx and increase revenue by moving your media operations to the cloud. Get Cost allocation with the maximum granularity.
The glue that ties together the media supply chain
We are Cloud native, modular and API first. We integrate top-tier media services and partners for a seamless end-to-end media ecosystem.
Generate more revenue
Gain greater efficiency to scale your business, get tools to access new revenue streams and achieve faster deliveries and unprecedented QoS.
Key features
Media Library: the core of the Knox product, the library allows users to access, catalogue, tag and manage media files.
Media Spaces: simple file management & collaboration. A simple way to securely collaborate at any scale.
Pipelines: our automation and orchestration tool.It enables users to orchestrate their workflows from a very visual and easy-to-use interface.
Portals: screening portals at scale and automated B2B publishing.
Packages: share one or hundreds of files either as a stand-alone task or driven by automation.
Smart Trimming: automate the removal of color bars, endboards and other technical visual elements to produce FAST and VOD ready masters.

Customer stories

All3Media International: owning your content and operations

All3Media International efficiently manages Media, Content Operations and Deliveries with Knox Media Hub.

Dorna Sports: immediate worldwide delivery

Dorna relies on KMH to deliver its content to hundreds of broadcasters, distribution platforms, News & Sports agencies and brands - in seconds.
Banijay Rights: streamlining content delivery

Banijay Rights is delivering more and faster to VoD and FAST channels thanks to Knox Media Hub’s Smart Trimming and orchestration capabilities.

