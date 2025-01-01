Knox Media Hub

Knox Media Hub is an integrated platform that streamlines every step of the media supply chain across the global Media & Entertainment ecosystem.
Company Overview

Knox Media Hub streamlines every step of the media supply chain, all accessible from a single browser tab, a central hub for media operations. Users can effortlessly ingest, catalog, transform, automate processes and globally share content, all from a single, intuitive interface and no-code environment. By automating complex workflows and seamlessly integrating with external services, the platform enhances efficiency and reduces operational complexities of media owners and distributors.

Address

Via Augusta 123, Barcelona, Cataluña 08006, Spain

Telephone

+34 935342275

Website

http://www.knoxmediahub.com

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

Solutions

Knox Media Hub

Knox Media Hub is the cloud based, SaaS solution to manage your media at scale.
