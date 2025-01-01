EVS Equitus Video Sentinel

Provided by Equitus Corporation
(EVS) is a comprehensive intelligent video analytics platform built to support organizations across public safety, transportation, defense, healthcare
Overview

Equitus Video Sentinel (EVS) is a comprehensive intelligence platform designed to empower law enforcement, transportation authorities, defense organizations, healthcare providers, critical infrastructure operators, city planners, and industrial managers to respond swiftly and effectively to evolving threats. EVS automatically captures and continuously analyzes video footage in real time, promptly flagging anomalies or suspicious activities for immediate review.

Benefits Comprehensive Object and Behavior Recognition
Automatically detects perimeter intrusions, item removal, loitering, and other anomalies by classifying people, vehicles, and objects in varied condit
Real-Time Alerts and Intelligent Threat Response
Advanced AI analytics continuously monitor for unauthorized access, safety hazards, and suspicious activity, sending notifications to operators in nea
Enhanced Forensic Analysis
Capture rich metadata, including size, color, and motion behavior attributes, to instantly1 search video archives..
AI-Driven Accuracy on IBM Power™ servers
Powered by IBM Power10, delivering robust, GPU-free analytics that scale to large networks. It keeps hardware and energy costs manageable
Key features
EVS empowers real-time ingestion and analysis, seamlessly integrating with leading VMS platforms and existing camera networks to ensure compliancy
People search: hair color, head (hat) color, speed, eyeglasses/sunglasses, torso pattern
Vehicle search: size, colors, speed, vehicle type
License plate search (partial or full) Across multiple cameras
• Attributes-based search Face search Counting Object confidence scoring

Additional Resources

EVS Brochure

EVS Brochure March 2025
