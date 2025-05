Equitus Corporation

AI Accuracy, Traceability, Security & Explainability.



Equitus KGNN is a rapid-installation platform solution that automatically connects, correlates, unifies, and contextualizes your disparate data sets from across your fragmented data landscape. From raw data to AI-ready intelligence, all in one system, On-prem, Hybrid, or Cloud



Equitus Video Sentinel (EVS) is a comprehensive intelligent video analytics platform built to support organizations across public safety, transportation, defense, healthcare, critical infrastructure, and smart city sectors in rapidly addressing evolving threats

Address 2170 Rainbow dr, Clearwater, Florida 33765, United States of America Telephone +1 888 7228755 Website http://www.equitus.us Partner types

IBM Technology Partner