Carus Engage

Carus provides global IT solutions for maritime travel, delivering standard software that powers ferry operations, sales, and customer journeys.
Carus is a global provider of standard IT solutions for the maritime travel and transport industry. We design, build, and support systems critical to ferry operations and sales worldwide, covering the full 360° of the passenger journey. Our reservation system supports mobile booking, self-service check-in and boarding, digital cabin keys, and lounge access. Carus clients span the Baltic, Europe, UK, North America, Africa, and Australia, operating diverse vessels and showcasing the flexibility of

Benefits Full Managed Services and SaaS solution
Care free operations with service level agreements.
Global operation
Managed Services in all regions of the world.
Ferry Industry experience
More than 25 years of experience in the Marine Travel and Transport industry.
Reservations and Ticketing
Check-in and boarding
Web and App sales solutions
Restful APIs
