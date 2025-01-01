Carus Cruise Inc.

Carus provides global IT solutions for maritime travel, delivering standard software that powers ferry operations, sales, and customer journeys
Company Overview

Carus is a global provider of standard IT solutions for the maritime travel and transport industry. We design, build, and support systems critical to ferry operations and sales worldwide, covering the full 360° of the passenger journey. Our reservation system supports mobile booking, self-service check-in and boarding, digital cabin keys, and lounge access. Carus clients span the Baltic, Europe, UK, North America, Africa, and Australia, operating diverse vessels and showcasing the flexibility of our solutions.

Address

705 2nd Avenue, Seattle, Washington 98104, United States of America

Website

https://carus.com

