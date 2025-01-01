Carus Cruise Inc.

Carus is a global provider of standard IT solutions for the maritime travel and transport industry. We design, build, and support systems critical to ferry operations and sales worldwide, covering the full 360° of the passenger journey. Our reservation system supports mobile booking, self-service check-in and boarding, digital cabin keys, and lounge access. Carus clients span the Baltic, Europe, UK, North America, Africa, and Australia, operating diverse vessels and showcasing the flexibility of our solutions.

