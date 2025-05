The key to managing core airport processes efficiently lies in transparent advance planning and actionable recommendations.

Baggage 360 supports all aspects of baggage operations and transfers, in airports of all sizes. The application makes it possible to

monitor operations in real-time and supports decision making for baggage operations managers – even remotely



Industries

Cross Industry

Travel and Transportation Topics

AI and ML

Application development

Cloud

Consulting

Data storage

Services Deployment types

SaaS Languages supported

English Regions and countries supported

Europe - Germany