SIEMENS LOGISTICS GMBH

As a globally leading provider of sorting technology and solutions, Siemens Logistics is your partner for baggage and cargo handling.

Company Overview

Siemens Logistics excels in providing innovative and powerful solutions for seamless airport operations. The company enhances efficiency and sustainability at airports by integrating automation with digitalization. Customers benefit from reliable baggage handling technologies, backed by AI, robotics, and smart maintenance services. Shaping tomorrow's airport logistics, today.

Address

FUERTHER STR. 254, NUERNBERG, null 90429, Germany

Website

siemens-logistics.com

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
