SIEMENS LOGISTICS GMBH

Siemens Logistics excels in providing innovative and powerful solutions for seamless airport operations. The company enhances efficiency and sustainability at airports by integrating automation with digitalization. Customers benefit from reliable baggage handling technologies, backed by AI, robotics, and smart maintenance services. Shaping tomorrow's airport logistics, today.

Address FUERTHER STR. 254, NUERNBERG, null 90429, Germany Website siemens-logistics.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)