Provided by Semfin Group
FocusPoint is the premier FP&A platform purpose built for US government contractors.

Overview

FocusPoint is a comprehensive solution to standardize and automate the FP&A lifecycle (Annual Operating Plan, Rolling Forecast, Bottom Up detailed Project Budgeting/Forecasting for backlog/new business , Corporate/Indirect planning, Resource planning, Consolidation/Forward Pricing, analytics). FocusPoint integrates with ERP,CRM and other source systems to provide a single, trusted source of data and putting actionable data in decision makers hands while there's still time to impact performance.

Benefits Financial Agility
FocusPoint is a timely source of comprehensive program financial performance, showing current status and how to optimize the road ahead.
Trusted data
FocusPoint integrates directly with ERP, CRM and other source systems to eliminate any manual duplicated data entry and the human error
Secure
FocusPoint can be hosted in IBM's Cloud for Government FedRAMP High infrastructure
Key features
FocusPoint includes 3 fundamental models- *Direct Project spend planning- detailed spend planning for backlog and new business
Indirect/Corporate expense planning
Consolidation and Forward Pricing model for consolidated financial reporting and rate impact analysis and scenario modeling
