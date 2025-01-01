FocusPoint is a comprehensive solution to standardize and automate the FP&A lifecycle (Annual Operating Plan, Rolling Forecast, Bottom Up detailed Project Budgeting/Forecasting for backlog/new business , Corporate/Indirect planning, Resource planning, Consolidation/Forward Pricing, analytics). FocusPoint integrates with ERP,CRM and other source systems to provide a single, trusted source of data and putting actionable data in decision makers hands while there's still time to impact performance.



Industries

Aerospace and Defense

Government, Federal

Government, State/Provincial/ Local

Professional Services Topics

Analytics

Other Deployment types

SaaS

On-premises Languages supported

English Regions and countries supported

Americas - United States of America