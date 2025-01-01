Semfin Group

Since 2010, SemFin has been singularly focused on developing FocusPoint, the premier financial planning & analysis (FP&A) solution for the government contracting market. Our leadership team combines decades of experience in government contract accounting best practices, ERP (Costpoint/Unanet) Planning Analytics (TM1) and Cognos Analytics software. This wealth of experience and strategic focus has resulted in FocusPoint’s emergence as a truly best of breed FP&A platform for the GovCon space. We have completed more than 80 implementations to government contractors large and small.

Address 6738 Curran Street, Suite 200, Mclean, Virginia 22101, United States of America Telephone +1 703.201.0532 Website http://www.semfin.com

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider