iAssist AI is an inhouse developed NLU-NLG platform designed to support multilingual and emotion-aware voice interactions.

Overview

Micro-services available in iAssist Platform include- Multilingual Speech to Text, text to speech, speech to speech translation, OCR, diarization, etc. to extend solutions like multi-lingual chat & voice bots, call analytics, agent assist, cross lingual document search, email bot with OCR, etc

Languages Supported include: Hindi, Kashmiri, Marathi, Punjabi, Gujrati, Bengali, Odia, Urdu, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Arabic, Turkish, Hebrew, Spanish, French, Italian, Mandarin, Vietnamese

Benefits iAssist AI + Watsonx.AI- Languages barriers bridged
Some of the Benefits include: Time Saved: With a 95%+ accurate ASR model,
Cost Savings
Automation of customer service through multilingual voicebots can reduce operational costs by up to 50%.
Customer Satisfaction
Real-time sentiment analysis helps improve customer satisfaction scores by 20-30%, as businesses can respond more effectively to customer needs.
Increased Revenue
By improving customer engagement and satisfaction, businesses can expect a 15-20% increase in customer retention and loyalty
Key features
Key Features Include Accuracy in language recognition
Accuracy in Speech recognition, hence resulting in Accurate transcriptions
Single model for language identification and transcription, hence lighter models

