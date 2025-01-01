ASSISTO TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED

Assisto Technologies Pvt. Ltd., established in 2021, is a product company working on cutting edge neural architecture and having its R&D c headquartered at Noida. Other R&D teams are based in Pune & Chennai.

At Assisto Technologies, our mission is to pioneer advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Business Intelligence (BI) through our in-house developed versatile flagship iAssist platform. iAssist is a very robust yet very flexible & micro-service level architecture platform, capable of performing AI & Analytics together to make Digital Transformational journey easy & successful

Address C 1303, 13TH FLOOR, TOWER-C ACE ASPIRE, Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh 201306, India Telephone 9999351229 Website http://www.assistoai.tech Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)