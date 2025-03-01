Data Replication As A Service DRaaS

Provided by Advanced Programs (Part of SLTN)
Real-time data replication replaces outdated batch processing, ensuring up-to-date data with low system load across multiple database platforms.

Overview

Traditional batch processing can't keep up with growing data volumes, leading to outdated insights and system strain. Our Data Replication as a Service offers real-time data updates using Change Data Capture technology, minimizing system load and eliminating the need for nightly batches. Compatible with databases like IBM DB2, Oracle, and SQL Server, it ensures up-to-date data across systems for better performance and decision-making.

  • Industries
  • Cross Industry
  • Topics
  • Business operations
  • IT infrastructure
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Dutch
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Europe - Belgium, Netherlands
Benefits Always Up-to-Date
Access the latest data in real time—no more delays caused by nightly batch processing.
Minimal System Load
Change Data Capture ensures efficient replication without overloading your systems.
Broad Compatibility
Supports major databases like IBM DB2, Oracle, and Microsoft SQL Server.
Key features
Real-Time Replication: Continuously syncs data from source to target systems within seconds for immediate availability.
Change Data Capture: Detects and replicates only data changes, ensuring fast updates and low resource usage.
Multi-Database Support: Works seamlessly with IBM DB2, Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server, and other major database platforms.

Additional Resources

Reference case De Goudse

Read our reference case how De Goudse keeps their infrastructure running 24/7
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.