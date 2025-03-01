Data Replication As A Service DRaaS

Traditional batch processing can't keep up with growing data volumes, leading to outdated insights and system strain. Our Data Replication as a Service offers real-time data updates using Change Data Capture technology, minimizing system load and eliminating the need for nightly batches. Compatible with databases like IBM DB2, Oracle, and SQL Server, it ensures up-to-date data across systems for better performance and decision-making.



