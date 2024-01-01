Advanced Programs (Part of SLTN)

Since June 2024, Advanced Programs has become part of SLTN. From that moment Advanced Programs have been integrated into SLTN Professional Services.
SLTN Professional Services supports business-critical processes with ICT solutions, from 24/7 Managed Services to data management, application modernization, and development. Our focus is always on delivering business value. As a Trusted Advisor, we aim for long-term partnerships. With a strong Managed Services foundation, we serve sectors like finance, insurance, retail, logistics, and leisure, offering proven propositions in data and application services.
Address
Colosseum 9, Hilversum, Noord-Holland 1213 NN, Netherlands
Telephone
+31 35-6888400
Website