Advanced Programs (Part of SLTN)

SLTN Professional Services supports business-critical processes with ICT solutions, from 24/7 Managed Services to data management, application modernization, and development. Our focus is always on delivering business value. As a Trusted Advisor, we aim for long-term partnerships. With a strong Managed Services foundation, we serve sectors like finance, insurance, retail, logistics, and leisure, offering proven propositions in data and application services.

Address Colosseum 9, Hilversum, Noord-Holland 1213 NN, Netherlands Telephone +31 35-6888400 Website http://www.sltn.nl Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider