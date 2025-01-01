Civica Occupational Health

Civica Occupational Health (OPAS-G2) is a cloud-based system for managing employee health, wellbeing, and compliance in the workplace efficiently.

Civica Occupational Health is a comprehensive cloud-based software solution designed to support the health, safety, and wellbeing of employees. It helps organisations manage occupational health processes, including case management, health surveillance, absence tracking, and compliance. With user-friendly tools and secure data handling, Civica Occupational Health improves efficiency, ensures regulatory compliance, and promotes healthier workplaces.

Benefits Automate and streamline occupational health tasks to reduce admin, improve case handling, and deliver faster, more efficient health services.
Save time with automated workflows for referrals, health surveillance, and fitness assessments, all in one centralised, easy-to-use platform.
Ensure full compliance with GDPR and occupational health regulations using secure data storage, audit trails, and customisable access controls.
Maintain confidence in your data practices with built-in compliance tools, secure record keeping, and clear reporting for audit-readiness.
Support a healthier, more engaged workforce through proactive health monitoring, early intervention, and effective wellbeing strategies.
Promote wellbeing with timely health assessments, automated alerts, and a proactive approach to managing employee health and attendance.
Key features
Automatically schedule and track employee health checks, ensuring timely assessments and compliance with health regulations.
Manage health cases and absences in one place, linking records, documents, and communications for streamlined case handling.
Set role-based access to sensitive health data, ensuring security and compliance with GDPR and internal governance policies.
