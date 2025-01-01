Civica Occupational Health is a comprehensive cloud-based software solution designed to support the health, safety, and wellbeing of employees. It helps organisations manage occupational health processes, including case management, health surveillance, absence tracking, and compliance. With user-friendly tools and secure data handling, Civica Occupational Health improves efficiency, ensures regulatory compliance, and promotes healthier workplaces.



