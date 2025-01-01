Civica UK Ltd

UK-based global GovTech leader providing software and digital solutions to over 5,000 public sector organizations, supporting 100 million+ citizens.

Company Overview

Civica makes software that helps deliver critical services for citizens all around the world. From local government to central [federal] government, to education, to health and care, over 5,000 public bodies across the globe use our software to help provide critical services to over 100 million citizens.

Our aspiration is to be a GovTech champion everywhere we work around the globe, supporting the needs of citizens and those that serve them every day. Building on 21 years of continuous growth and success, we're at a pivotal point on our journey to realise that aspiration.

Address

8th Floor, Southbank Central, 30 Stamford Street, London, London, City of SE1 9LQ, United Kingdom

Website

http://www.civica.com

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

Solutions

Civica Occupational Health

Civica Occupational Health (OPAS-G2) is a cloud-based system for managing employee health, wellbeing, and compliance in the workplace efficiently.
