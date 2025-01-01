NEC Storage Appliance

Provided by NEC Deutschland GmbH
The NEC GxS Storage Appliance is a block storage based solution with IBM Storage Scale as its parallel file system.

Overview

A NEC GFX Storage Building Block uses two certified NEC SNA series storage systems and two NEC storage servers in a high availability configuration. The storage systems are fully redundant connected to the servers using state of the art SAS technology. The Storage Servers provide the IBM Storage Scale parallel file system functionality whilst dedicated redundant RAID controllers in the storage building blocks provide storage to the Storage Server.

  • Industries
  • Construction and engineering
  • Topics
  • Data storage
  • Deployment types
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Europe - Germany, France, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland
Benefits High-availability
The design of the NEC GxS Storage Appliance focuses on availability by design. All components are highly redundant in a field proven software setup.
Sustained Performance
Designed for HPC environments the solution provided by NEC provides sustained performance for simulation workloads.
Interoperability
With NEC gateways for protocols like S3, NFS and SMB the NEC GXS Appliance can easily be deployed in heterogeneous environments.
Key features
Modular building block design allowing for both scale-out and scale-up.
NEC developed deployment system for installing systems unattended.
Support and installation is directly provided by NEC for the appliance as a single point of contact.
