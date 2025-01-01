NEC Storage Appliance

A NEC GFX Storage Building Block uses two certified NEC SNA series storage systems and two NEC storage servers in a high availability configuration. The storage systems are fully redundant connected to the servers using state of the art SAS technology. The Storage Servers provide the IBM Storage Scale parallel file system functionality whilst dedicated redundant RAID controllers in the storage building blocks provide storage to the Storage Server.



