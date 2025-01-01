NEC Deutschland GmbH is a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Europe Ltd. and is a leading provider of HPC and A.I. solutions, focusing on sustained performance. NEC delivers technology and professional services to industry and academia. Energy-efficiency is one of the key design objectives, addressed by advanced cooling technologies or by the high-bandwidth vector-architecture, which delivers unprecedented efficiency on real world code. The service capabilities from the operation of complex systems to the optimization of scientific codes and NEC's storage-appliances complete our solution offering.

Address Fritz-Vomfeldestrasse 14-16, Duesseldorf, Nordrhein-Westfalen 40549, Germany Telephone +49 211 5369 Website http://www.nec.com/de Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider