NEC GxFS Storage Appliace

Provided by NEC Deutschland GmbH
The NEC GxFS(e) Storage appliance comes in two flavour one based on storage servers (NSD) with direct attached RAID systems and an ECE based solution.

Overview

NEC offers two solutions based on IBM Storage Scale. Both solutions rely on well-defined building blocks to form a highly available storage cluster. The solution comes with an integrated deployment and monitoring for all hardware and software omponents.
NEC GxFS(e) storage appliance is installed and configured by NEC on-site by NEC installation engineers
NEC offers a 1st level support operated by NEC and 2nd level support with a dedicated NEC support engineer for the customer.

  • Industries
  • Government, Federal
  • Education
  • Construction and engineering
  • Topics
  • Data storage
  • Deployment types
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Europe - Austria, Belgium, Czechia, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland
Benefits High-Availability
All NEC storage appliances are consequently designed for high-availability . Starting with well-defined building blocks and a proven software setup.
High Performance
The NEC storage appliances is designed for performance with a focus on stability.
Unmatched Versatility
The appliance is designed for both AI and HPC workloads offering multi.protocol access, for among other S3, NFS, SMB.
Key features
Modular building block approach
Proven hard- and software setup
Dedicated support team

Additional Resources

