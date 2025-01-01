NEC GxFS Storage Appliace

Provided by NEC Deutschland GmbH
The NEC GxFS(e) Storage appliance comes in two flavour one based on storage servers (NSD) with direct attached RAID systems and an ECE based solution.
NEC offers two solutions based on IBM Storage Scale. Both solutions rely on well-defined building blocks to form a highly available storage cluster. The solution comes with an integrated deployment and monitoring for all hardware and software omponents.
NEC GxFS(e) storage appliance is installed and configured by NEC on-site by NEC installation engineers
NEC offers a 1st level support operated by NEC and 2nd level support with a dedicated NEC support engineer for the customer.