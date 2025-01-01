SLTN NoCode Mobile App Builder

Provided by SLTN IT Services
Creyou powered by SLTN is a scalable, no-code (white-label) Mobile App Builder Platform for quick & secure application development and deployment.
The Creyou platform is a white-label solution that enables organizations to launch interactive, content-driven apps quickly and securely. Built by SLTN with IBM Watson, Power AIX, and x86 systems, this platform connects to customer environments via VPN and runs on IBM Public Cloud. It supports Windows and Linux workloads, with reliable backups through MKSYSB and Veeam, offering a scalable and intelligent platform for real-time communication and engagement.