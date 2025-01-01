SLTN NoCode Mobile App Builder

Provided by SLTN IT Services
Creyou powered by SLTN is a scalable, no-code (white-label) Mobile App Builder Platform for quick & secure application development and deployment.

Overview

The Creyou platform is a white-label solution that enables organizations to launch interactive, content-driven apps quickly and securely. Built by SLTN with IBM Watson, Power AIX, and x86 systems, this platform connects to customer environments via VPN and runs on IBM Public Cloud. It supports Windows and Linux workloads, with reliable backups through MKSYSB and Veeam, offering a scalable and intelligent platform for real-time communication and engagement.

  • Industries
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Topics
  • Analytics
  • Application development
  • Cloud
  • Software architecture
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Dutch
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Europe - Netherlands
Benefits Rapid Deployment
Quickly launch branded, interactive apps with built-in features like payments, bookings, and incentives—fast setup, faster results.
Cloud Flexibility
Built on IBM Public Cloud for scalable performance, global reach, and the ability to handle dynamic workloads with ease.
Reliable Backups
Ensures data protection and recovery with MKSYSB for AIX systems and Veeam services for Windows and Linux virtual machines
Cross-Platform Publishing
Publish apps instantly to both iOS and Android platforms, reaching users across devices with minimal additional development.
Key features
Customize the app with many pre-defined functions to match your brand and message for enabling a consistent and recognizable user experience.
Engage users in real time with targeted push messages for updates, alerts, or promotions directly from the platform..
Runs seamlessly across AIX, Windows, and Linux systems to support diverse workloads and enterprise environments.
Connects customer networks and IBM Public Cloud via a secure VPN gateway for safe and private data exchange.

