SLTN IT Services

At SLTN, we ensure that the increasingly complex IT possibilities are and remain accessible for our clients.

For many years, we have been taking care of ICT matters for organisations in a wide range of sectors. SLTN advises, designs, delivers, builds and manages sustainable and innovative ICT solutions. We focus on business transformation services: digital transformation, business strategy with IT, data-driven working and modernising applications. Combined with : digital workplace, network & security (including cybersecurity), data centre & cloud, home automation/domotics and VoIP telephony. The user experience and the needs of the organisation are the guiding principles of everything we do.

Colosseum 9, Hilversum, Noord-Holland 1213 NN, Netherlands

+31 35 6888400

http://www.sltn.nl

  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
  • Managed Service Provider (MSP)
  • Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Proficiencies
  • Covers Event Automation, Event Streams
  • Covers MQ, MQ Advanced, MQ Appliances
  • Covers wastonx.ai, watsonx.data, watsonx.governance
  • Covers Db2 and Db2 for Cloud Pak for Data
  • Covers Power system software including AIX, IBM i, Linux offerings and Power middleware
  • Covers Power hardware including Scaleup, Scaleout and Linux based servers
  • Covers Data Fabric for Cloud Pak for Data
  • Covers Cloud Object Storage, Storage Scale System, Storage Discover, Storage Scale, Storage Ceph
  • Covers IBM Storage, Fusion HCI, Storage Suite for IBM Cloud Paks
  • Covers Storage for IBM Z
  • Covers Storage for Enterprise Virtual Tape Library
  • Covers Capture, Content, FileNet, Decisions
  • Covers Linear Tape-Open, IBM Storage Archive, IBM Storage Suite, Tape Media, IBM Storage Protect, Defender
  • Covers Aspera
  • Covers API Connect, DataPower, Events Streams, and MQ
  • Covers Netezza and Netezza for Cloud Pak for Data
  • Covers SPSS Statistics
  • Covers Cognos Analytics, Cognos Analytics for Cloud Pak for Data & aaS
  • Covers QRadar Suite (Software)
  • Covers Instana
  • Covers Turbonomics
  • Covers Master Data Management and Match 360
  • Covers FlashSystems, IBM Storage Control & Storage Insights, IBM Storage Virtualize, IBM Storage Sentinel
  • Covers TLS Logo Support Services
  • Covers TLS MVS Support Services
  • Covers Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Databases
