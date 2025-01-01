SportsTrace Pro with VisionX

SportsTrace turns video into ways for athletes and coaches to train smarter. Simply upload video of you playing your sport into the SportsTrace mobile app and get back personalized analysis for yourself - how you are performing in your sports AND recommendations on how to improve.



By integrating watsonx AI technology, athletes get the tools to succeed in an increasingly competitive landscape - with more insights and a deeper understanding of the path to improvement.



