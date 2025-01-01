Home

SportsTrace Pro with VisionX

Provided by SportsTrace, Inc.
SportsTrace Pro - turn video into ways for you to train smarter!

Overview

SportsTrace turns video into ways for athletes and coaches to train smarter. Simply upload video of you playing your sport into the SportsTrace mobile app and get back personalized analysis for yourself - how you are performing in your sports AND recommendations on how to improve.

By integrating watsonx AI technology, athletes get the tools to succeed in an increasingly competitive landscape - with more insights and a deeper understanding of the path to improvement.

  • Industries
  • Life sciences
  • Consumer products
  • Education
  • Professional Services
  • Topics
  • AI and ML
  • Analytics
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Africa -
  • Americas -
  • Asia -
  • Europe -
  • Oceania -
Benefits Upload your video, improve your game
Easily turn video into analysis of your form and technique with recommendations for improvement - use it for yourself, it's personalized TO YOU.
Visualize your form and technique
Being able to see how you are approaching your sport helps you mentally focus on the path to improvement
View progress over time
Compare your video from earlier to see how you are improving. No need to record live, you can upload at any time!
Key features
Video analysis is completely automated and available for you in the app at any time. No need for facilities.
One account, unlimited devices and videos so you upload as many videos as you want and access them on any Apple iOS or Android device.
SportsTrace VisionX lets you learn more about the patterns in training and how you are trending - now with watsonx embedded!
