SportsTrace, Inc.

Make them great! SportsTrace turns 2d video into 3d analysis that helps coaches and athletes improve.

Company Overview

SportsTrace eliminates the need for multiple cameras and special cameras - your cell phone camera works just fine! Upload video and the SportsTrace AI sends back 3D measurements of your form and technique to evaluate consistency - plus recommendations on how to improve. Embedded watsonx provides further AI insights with even more personalization to find patterns and insights in your SportsTrace generated data. SportsTrace is Moneyball for Motion, currently supporting baseball, softball, golf, cricket, and US football.

Address

2207 201st Ave SE, Sammamish, Washington 98075, United States of America

Website

https://www.sportstrace.com

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
